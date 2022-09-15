White House to unveil latest strategy to fight COVID

The WHO director-general said one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds. (CNN, White House, World Health Organization, Pfizer)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. government is updating its latest strategy to fight COVID-19.

The White House will launch the 2022 COVID-19 Global Recovery and Response Framework Thursday.

One official familiar with the initiative said the strategy is geared to end the global emergency and protect health systems around the world.

The plan’s objectives will include vaccinating people with the highest risk and who are hardest to reach to prepare for future variants and health threats.

The official said the White House is requesting $4 billion to implement the strategy.

The announcement was timed to coincide with U.N. General Assembly meetings, so world leaders could discuss and coordinate the plan.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

