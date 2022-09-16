2 arrested in Alexandria for shooting at Monroe Street store

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men have been arrested following a shooting inside a store on Monroe Street on Friday, Sept. 9.

The Alexandria Police Department said Avantay Craig Bell, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. Shewaun Butler, 21, has been charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Sept. 9, APD responded to the shooting. Witnesses said the two suspects got into a fight and that both individuals fired shots inside the store.

Both Bell and Butler were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15. APD said Bell was previously arrested in April for simple burglary.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

**All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

