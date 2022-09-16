AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School.

AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time.

The fire has since been extinguished. We will provide more updates as they become available.

Photos and videos were submitted by Wendy Meziel

