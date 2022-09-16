AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School

Vance Street fire
Vance Street fire(Wendy Meziel - viewer submission)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School.

AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time.

The fire has since been extinguished. We will provide more updates as they become available.

Photos and videos were submitted by Wendy Meziel

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
Kenny Rachal at termination hearing at the Alexandria Police Department on Sept. 14, 2022.
Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
Vote for your Week 3 MedExpress Game of the Week
Jacob Michot
Parents of accused rapist respond to lawsuit brought by minor’s family, deny allegations
2 arrested in Alexandria for shooting at Monroe Street store

Latest News

Check out this week's Sweet Celebrations winner, Hollyb Gauthier!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-9/16/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Mary Goff Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-9/16/2022
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Parts of Rapides Parish expecting major broadband expansion