BPSO looking for escaped inmate

Dustin Causey
Dustin Causey(BPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate walked away from a facility in DeQuincy on September 16 at 8:30 a.m.

Dustin Causey is described as a white male, 5′7″, about 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, denim jeans and a NAPA hat.

BPSO said that they do not believe he is a threat to the public.

If you have any information on Causey, please contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 463-3281, crime stoppers hotline with anonymous tips at 337-462-8918/833-404-1372, submit anonymous tips by texting TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777, or go to www.beauregardparishsheriff.org to leave an anonymous tip.

