BPSO looking for escaped inmate

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate walked away from a facility in DeQuincy on September 16 at 8:30 a.m.

Dustin Causey is described as a white male, 5′7″, about 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, denim jeans and a NAPA hat.

BPSO said that they do not believe he is a threat to the public.

If you have any information on Causey, please contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 463-3281, crime stoppers hotline with anonymous tips at 337-462-8918/833-404-1372, submit anonymous tips by texting TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777, or go to www.beauregardparishsheriff.org to leave an anonymous tip.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.