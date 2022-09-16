Cabrini Hospital hosts medical career day at Peabody High

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Representatives from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital hosted a medical career day for juniors and seniors at Peabody Magnet High School interested in medical careers after graduation.

Booths were set up for different careers with hands-on activities for the students, giving them a chance to ask questions and explore their interests.

“So what we’ve done is set up different simulations that represent each occupation or job opportunity so they can experience, hey this is something I would want to do; if I wanted to go through college and get out and say, hey, I want to be a nurse so what does it look like? I want to be a respiratory therapist, then what does that look like?” said Monte Wilson, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System President.

Students also learned about local medical and healthcare programs they can enroll in after graduation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.