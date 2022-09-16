Colfax man killed in Grant Parish crash

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Colfax was killed in an early morning crash on September 16 in Grant Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, Hunter L. Hayes, 23, was driving south on Hwy 71 around 12:15 a.m. Hayes’ vehicle went off the road, down the ditch embankment and hit several trees.

Hayes was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead. It is unknown at this time whether Hayes was wearing a seatbelt or not.

This crash remains under investigation.

