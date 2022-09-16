False report of possible shooter at Bolton High School

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, someone called in a report of a possible shooter a Bolton High School on Friday afternoon.

The Alexandria Police Department, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police responded to this report. Officers cleared the school and determined that the report was false.

This false report is still under investigation.

