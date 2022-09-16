KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 3 Matchups around Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 2 picks and predictions weren’t too good for Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon as they are both 4-5 in their picks through the first two weeks. Newcomer Mary Margaret Ellison is definitely having some beginner’s luck going nearly perfect last week and having a 7-2 record.

In Week 3, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in our Bulletin Material.

MedExpress Game of the Week: Menard vs St. Mary’s:

Dylan’s Pick: St. Mary’s 27-21

Elijah’s Pick: Menard 21-20

Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 35-21

Iowa vs Leesville:

Dylan’s Pick: Iowa 45-28

Elijah’s Pick: Leesville 28-21

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Iowa 28-21

Tioga vs Pineville:

Dylan’s Pick: Tioga 28-21

Elijah’s Pick: Tioga 50-0

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 42-13

Grant vs Marksville:

Dylan’s Pick: Grant 48-20

Elijah’s Pick: Grant 42-6

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Grant 50-14

Jena vs St. Frederick:

Dylan’s Pick: Jena 34-21

Elijah’s Pick: Jena 40-14

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 40-7

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.