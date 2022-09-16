KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 3 Matchups around Cenla

KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 2 picks and predictions weren’t too good for Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon as they are both 4-5 in their picks through the first two weeks. Newcomer Mary Margaret Ellison is definitely having some beginner’s luck going nearly perfect last week and having a 7-2 record.

In Week 3, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in our Bulletin Material.

MedExpress Game of the Week: Menard vs St. Mary’s:

  • Dylan’s Pick: St. Mary’s 27-21
  • Elijah’s Pick: Menard 21-20
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 35-21

Iowa vs Leesville:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Iowa 45-28
  • Elijah’s Pick: Leesville 28-21
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Iowa 28-21

Tioga vs Pineville:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Tioga 28-21
  • Elijah’s Pick: Tioga 50-0
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 42-13

Grant vs Marksville:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Grant 48-20
  • Elijah’s Pick: Grant 42-6
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Grant 50-14

Jena vs St. Frederick:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Jena 34-21
  • Elijah’s Pick: Jena 40-14
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 40-7

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
Kenny Rachal at termination hearing at the Alexandria Police Department on Sept. 14, 2022.
Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Avantay Bell
2 arrested in Alexandria for shooting at Monroe Street store
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
Vote for your Week 3 MedExpress Game of the Week

Latest News

Jaylin Johnson celebrates after a 50 yard TD against Nat Central
Trojans trump Nat Central 54-6 for first win of the season
Trojans trump Nat Central 54-6 for the 1st win of the season
Payne Williams - ACA Athlete of the Week
No Payne, No Gain: St. Mary’s Payne Williams made 49-yard & 53-yard field goal against Buckeye
Payne Williams - ACA Athlete of the Week