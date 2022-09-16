KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 3 Matchups around Cenla
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 2 picks and predictions weren’t too good for Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon as they are both 4-5 in their picks through the first two weeks. Newcomer Mary Margaret Ellison is definitely having some beginner’s luck going nearly perfect last week and having a 7-2 record.
In Week 3, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in our Bulletin Material.
MedExpress Game of the Week: Menard vs St. Mary’s:
- Dylan’s Pick: St. Mary’s 27-21
- Elijah’s Pick: Menard 21-20
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 35-21
Iowa vs Leesville:
- Dylan’s Pick: Iowa 45-28
- Elijah’s Pick: Leesville 28-21
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Iowa 28-21
Tioga vs Pineville:
- Dylan’s Pick: Tioga 28-21
- Elijah’s Pick: Tioga 50-0
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 42-13
Grant vs Marksville:
- Dylan’s Pick: Grant 48-20
- Elijah’s Pick: Grant 42-6
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Grant 50-14
Jena vs St. Frederick:
- Dylan’s Pick: Jena 34-21
- Elijah’s Pick: Jena 40-14
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 40-7
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.