LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, September 16, police said.

At least “five or six” bullets were fired into the student’s vehicle, a source familiar with the case told WAFB. She was alone in the vehicle when police arrived. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found in her car near the railroad tracks on Government Street close to Eddie Robinson Drive, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Investigators say it is possible Rice was stopped on Government Street waiting for a train to pass. However, a train was not present when police arrived.

Investigators say, prior to the shooting, Rice had been with friends at an establishment in the Mid City area of Baton Rouge. Rice was a senior at LSU majoring in marketing.

LSU issued the following statement on Rice’s death:

The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight. Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police. Any of her friends and classmates that would like to speak with someone about this or needs help processing this loss can contact the Mental Health Service in the Student Health Center (225-578-8774).

Rice was a 2019 graduate of Dutchtown High School where she was on the homecoming court.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16. (WAFB)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.