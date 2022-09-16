Natchitoches Parish man facing felony theft charges in series of ATV thefts
Detectives say an investigation is still ongoing
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches Parish man is accused for in a series of thefts in the southern part of the Parish.
Eric Wayne Berryman Jr., 24, of Natchez is charged with three counts of felony theft.
Below is information from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:
