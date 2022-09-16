Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the Alexandria restaurant that has been in business for 28 years is shutting its doors.

The post said that Friday night (September 16) will be the last night to enjoy Robbie G’s food and visit with owners, Kelli and Toby Brazzel.

You can read the post below:

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.