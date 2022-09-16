Student on rowing team missing after Florida lightning strike

Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s boat capsized in an Orlando lake. (Source: WKMG/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s boat capsized in an Orlando lake following a nearby lightning strike, officials said.

Medics took one child to a hospital, and three others who were on the boat were sent home with their parents following the incident on Lake Fairview on Thursday evening, Orlando Fire Department Executive Deputy Chief Ian Davis said during a news conference.

“The rowing club was on the lake practicing,” Davis said. “There was lightning strike in the area. We’re unsure if it actually hit the vessel or was just in the area. The boat was capsized.”

Davis said divers and officials from multiple agencies were searching a wide area for the missing child. He did not give the age of the child or what school the team members attend.

Orlando television station WESH reported that the team was practicing at the North Orlando Rowing facility. Its online calendar said middle school and JV/Varsity teams were scheduled to practice between 3:50 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We are going to use every diver that we have to see if we can locate the missing child,” Davis said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
Kenny Rachal at termination hearing at the Alexandria Police Department on Sept. 14, 2022.
Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
Vote for your Week 3 MedExpress Game of the Week
Jacob Michot
Parents of accused rapist respond to lawsuit brought by minor’s family, deny allegations
2 arrested in Alexandria for shooting at Monroe Street store

Latest News

Experts now say it was a meteor and not a piece of space junk.
Mysterious slow-moving fireball caught on cam
Vance Street fire
AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Mary Goff Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-9/16/2022
Angela Marie Holt, 47, was charged with the murder of her mother, court records show.
Tennessee woman charged with killing mother