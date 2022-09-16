Trojans trump Nat Central 54-6 for first win of the season

The ASH Trojans, still looking for their first win of the season, took on Nat Central for the first time since 2018.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans made a statement in Week 3 for the team’s first win of the season with a 54-6 road win against fellow 5A opponent in Nat Central.

The Chiefs scored the first points of the game on a connection from Adam Guillet to Jeremy Lowe. That put Nat Central up 6-0, but that was the last time they found the endzone. The Trojans would then score 54 unanswered.

ASH running back Datlan Cunningham scored on the ground three times in the first half as the Trojans held a 35-6 lead at the half.

ASH (1-2) returns home next week to take on East Ascension. Nat Central (1-2) starts district play next week on the road against Southwood.

