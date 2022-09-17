2022 5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights

By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the third week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below and watch the highlights above!

5A Scores

ASH54Nat Central6
Tioga41Pineville7

4A Scores

Logansport46Peabody13
Iowa14Leesville30

3A Scores

Jena20St. Frederick26
Jonesboro-Hodge20Bunkie24
Buckeye20Pine Prairie12
North Caddo44Bolton20
Grant48Marksville8

2A Scores

Winnfield20Cedar Creek35
Grand Lake66Pickering33
Rosepine7Kinder14
Ville Platte0Oakdale38
Avoyelles50Eunice28
Haughton3Many35

1A Scores

Vidalia62Block20
Lakeview32Northwood-Lena6
Menard7St. Mary’s35
Elton46Montgomery30
Merryville16LaSalle43

