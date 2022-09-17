2022 5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the third week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below and watch the highlights above!
5A Scores
|ASH
|54
|Nat Central
|6
|Tioga
|41
|Pineville
|7
4A Scores
|Logansport
|46
|Peabody
|13
|Iowa
|14
|Leesville
|30
3A Scores
|Jena
|20
|St. Frederick
|26
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|20
|Bunkie
|24
|Buckeye
|20
|Pine Prairie
|12
|North Caddo
|44
|Bolton
|20
|Grant
|48
|Marksville
|8
2A Scores
|Winnfield
|20
|Cedar Creek
|35
|Grand Lake
|66
|Pickering
|33
|Rosepine
|7
|Kinder
|14
|Ville Platte
|0
|Oakdale
|38
|Avoyelles
|50
|Eunice
|28
|Haughton
|3
|Many
|35
1A Scores
|Vidalia
|62
|Block
|20
|Lakeview
|32
|Northwood-Lena
|6
|Menard
|7
|St. Mary’s
|35
|Elton
|46
|Montgomery
|30
|Merryville
|16
|LaSalle
|43
