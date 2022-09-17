2022 5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the third week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below and watch the highlights above!

5A Scores

ASH 54 Nat Central 6 Tioga 41 Pineville 7

4A Scores

Logansport 46 Peabody 13 Iowa 14 Leesville 30

3A Scores

Jena 20 St. Frederick 26 Jonesboro-Hodge 20 Bunkie 24 Buckeye 20 Pine Prairie 12 North Caddo 44 Bolton 20 Grant 48 Marksville 8

2A Scores

Winnfield 20 Cedar Creek 35 Grand Lake 66 Pickering 33 Rosepine 7 Kinder 14 Ville Platte 0 Oakdale 38 Avoyelles 50 Eunice 28 Haughton 3 Many 35

1A Scores

Vidalia 62 Block 20 Lakeview 32 Northwood-Lena 6 Menard 7 St. Mary’s 35 Elton 46 Montgomery 30 Merryville 16 LaSalle 43

