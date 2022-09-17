Steve Gleason admitted to hospital, but tweets that he’s ‘Happy happy’

Saints legend Steve Gleason, shown here in an April 2021 file photo, tweeted Saturday that he...
Saints legend Steve Gleason, shown here in an April 2021 file photo, tweeted Saturday that he has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of low sodium levels.(KALB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints legend Steve Gleason tweeted Saturday (Sept. 17) that he has been admitted for hospital treatment, but assured followers that he was “Happy happy” despite a sleepless night.

“My personal team of docs agreed I needed to be officially admitted b/c my sodium levels were critically low,” said Gleason, 45, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in January 2011. “Seizure & brain swelling risk! Maybe pneumonia, but they don’t know. No sleep last night!”

Gleason’s tweet included a photo showing him fully reclined in his customized wheelchair inside a hospital exam room.

“Speaking of records. I haven’t been fully reclined in 9 yrs! I’m Happy happy,” he added in the tweet.

Gleason first informed followers on Friday night that he was making his first visit to an emergency room in more than three years, because of “relentless hiccups for 5-6 days” and possible pneumonia.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colfax man killed in Grant Parish crash
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
FILE PHOTO: Robbie G's
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria
Kenny Rachal at termination hearing at the Alexandria Police Department on Sept. 14, 2022.
Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board

Latest News

MME
Game of the Week Preview: Menard vs St. Mary's
Julius Fusilier
Road to Recovery: Woman saves motorcyclist while searching for cat near bayou
Woman saves motorcyclist while searching for cat near bayou
Cabrini Hospital hosts medical career day at Peabody High
Cabrini Hospital hosts medical career day at Peabody High