Vote for your Week 3 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

2022 5th Quarter Week 3 Cool Plays of the Week
By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Trick plays, defensive highlights and toe-tapping touchdowns make up the nominees for the Week 3 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week.

Vote for your favorite play below in the poll. The vote ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday and will be revealed Sunday night on Sportsnite.

