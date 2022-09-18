Cenla lady hoopers compete in ‘Queen of the Court’ tournament

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The tournament took place on Saturday, Sept. 17, and was hosted by Dwayne ‘Difference Maker’ Dupar at the Charles Hayward Center.

Dupar has hosted other basketball tournaments in the past and is involved in other community programs like Stop the Violence Alexandria. Dupar said he heard young ladies in Alexandria were disappointed that most of the community basketball tournaments were structured for the boys, so he set out to change that.

“Females don’t get that much love and support in basketball, it’s always males,” said 14-year-old Alyssa Brewer.

Young female basketball players told KALB it is frustrating knowing they’re just as good at knocking down jump shots as their male counterparts, but not getting the recognition they deserve.

“I feel less about myself because I’m not looked at because of males,” said 13-year-old Jamaari Collins.

After hearing the young ladies’ concerns, Difference Maker subbed in - and vowed to host the Queen of the Court tournament specifically for the young lady basketballers in the community.

“Whenever I’m able to impact anyone, specifically these young ladies especially knowing that they feel overlooked, it’s priceless,” said Dupar. “I’m speechless I can’t put it in better words, I’m just blessed to be able to do it.”

Thrilled to get the opportunity, the ladies hit the hardwood on Saturday ready to ball.

“I was very happy when I heard it was a tournament just for girls,” said 14-year-old Malia Adams.

Dupar said he wants to lead by example, and challenge others in the community to step up and get involved whenever and wherever they can.

“It’s enough talk from the sideline, waiting, watching other people, waiting on someone else to do something to make a difference,” said Dupar. “I really want people to understand their personal role in adding value to this world.”

