Nat Central’s 3-Star OL Tyler Johnson commits to Texas Tech

Nat Central's Tyler Johnson commits to Texas Tech
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the highest rated prospects in Cenla, 3-star offensive lineman Tyler Johnson from Nat Central, announced he has committed to Texas Tech.

The 6′6 staple on the Chiefs’ offensive line has only played a season and a half of football, but quickly gained the recognition of college scouts due to his size and strength.

Johnson committed to Texas Tech over other schools like Baylor, Kansas State and Missouri.

His presence on the line in 2021 helped the Chief claim their first winning season since 2012.

Johnson will join first-year head coach Coach Joey McGuire’s staff at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are currently 2-0 in 2022.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colfax man killed in Grant Parish crash
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
FILE PHOTO: Robbie G's
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria
Kenny Rachal at termination hearing at the Alexandria Police Department on Sept. 14, 2022.
Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board

Latest News

Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 3 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Aaron York, St. Mary's Head Football Coach
MedExpress Game of the Week 3 Recap: Coach York talks about the 35-7 victory against Menard
St. Mary's Coach York discusses victory over Menard
2022 5th Quarter Week 3 Cool Plays of the Week