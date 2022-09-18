Nat Central’s 3-Star OL Tyler Johnson commits to Texas Tech

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the highest rated prospects in Cenla, 3-star offensive lineman Tyler Johnson from Nat Central, announced he has committed to Texas Tech.

The 6′6 staple on the Chiefs’ offensive line has only played a season and a half of football, but quickly gained the recognition of college scouts due to his size and strength.

Johnson committed to Texas Tech over other schools like Baylor, Kansas State and Missouri.

His presence on the line in 2021 helped the Chief claim their first winning season since 2012.

Johnson will join first-year head coach Coach Joey McGuire’s staff at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are currently 2-0 in 2022.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.