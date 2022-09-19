9-year-old boy killed, 15-year-old girl airlifted following ATV crash in Iberville Parish

Gibson Elementary School posted a tribute after one of their students, identified as Izaiah,...
Gibson Elementary School posted a tribute after one of their students, identified as Izaiah, was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.(Gibson Elementary School)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON, La. (WVUE) - A 9-year-old boy is dead and a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after an ATV crash over the weekend, officials say.

The St. Gabriel Police Department says the crash happened on Point Clair Road in Iberville Parish around 10 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 17.

A 15-year-old girl was airlifted from the wreck to a hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries and her condition is unknown.

A 9-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital where he died around 90 minutes later.

School leaders at Gibson Elementary in Terrebonne Parish posted a photo of the young boy, identified as Izaiah Prejean, on Monday morning, calling him “kind-hearted, thoughtful, and intelligent.”

Please keep the GES school family in your thoughts today, as we have lost one of our Gibson Tigers this past weekend....

Posted by Gibson Elementary on Monday, September 19, 2022

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Causey
BPSO looking for escaped inmate
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 3 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
On Friday, Sept. 15, Judge Patricia Koch ruled in favor of the five Alexandria City Council...
Judge rules in favor of Alexandria City Council in 2021-2022 city budget lawsuit
FILE PHOTO: Robbie G's
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria

Latest News

Former DCFS workers detail years-long issues within Cenla offices
Former DCFS workers detail years-long issues within Cenla offices
Cliron Price
Liberty Arsenal shooting suspect’s sentencing date moved
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
9/19/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
9/19/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast