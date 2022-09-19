AEX to receive over $1 million from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria International Airport (AEX) will be granted $1,616,469 from Senator Bill Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Specifically, the funding will go towards runway rehabilitation to establish safe airfield operations at the airport. Louisiana airports have received a total of $45,705,479 in IIJA funding, with more expected in the next five years.

“Investment in our airports means jobs and economic growth for communities across Louisiana,” Dr. Cassidy said. “This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes Alexandria more attractive for businesses and creates opportunity.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.