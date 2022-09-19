AEX to receive over $1 million from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Alexandria International Airport
Alexandria International Airport(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria International Airport (AEX) will be granted $1,616,469 from Senator Bill Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Specifically, the funding will go towards runway rehabilitation to establish safe airfield operations at the airport. Louisiana airports have received a total of $45,705,479 in IIJA funding, with more expected in the next five years.

“Investment in our airports means jobs and economic growth for communities across Louisiana,” Dr. Cassidy said. “This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes Alexandria more attractive for businesses and creates opportunity.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Causey
BPSO looking for escaped inmate
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 3 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
On Friday, Sept. 15, Judge Patricia Koch ruled in favor of the five Alexandria City Council...
Judge rules in favor of Alexandria City Council in 2021-2022 city budget lawsuit
FILE PHOTO: Robbie G's
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria

Latest News

Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, domestic abuse
FILE: Whataburger sign
Whataburger in Leesville opens Monday morning
Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash
Jeremy Lewis wins cool play of the week
Jeremy Lewis wins cool play of the week