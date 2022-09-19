Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 4, discuss upcoming matchups
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Holy Savior Menard, nine central Louisiana high school football coaches participated in the Week 4 Cenla Presser. Each coach talked about the outcome of the Week 3 games and previewed their matchup heading into the next.
Coach Justin Charles - Holy Savior Menard
Coach Thomas Bachman - Alexandria Senior High School
Coach Dillon Barrett - Grant High School
Coach Ben McLaughlin - Buckeye High School
Coach James Dartez - Bolton High School
Coach Jimmie Hillman - Marksville High School
Coach Tommy Moore - Northwood High School
Coach Kevin Cook - Tioga High School
Coach Andy Boone - Avoyelles High School
