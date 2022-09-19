Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 4, discuss upcoming matchups

(MGN)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Holy Savior Menard, nine central Louisiana high school football coaches participated in the Week 4 Cenla Presser. Each coach talked about the outcome of the Week 3 games and previewed their matchup heading into the next.

Coach Justin Charles - Holy Savior Menard

Coach Thomas Bachman - Alexandria Senior High School

Coach Dillon Barrett - Grant High School

Coach Ben McLaughlin - Buckeye High School

Coach James Dartez - Bolton High School

Coach Jimmie Hillman - Marksville High School

Coach Tommy Moore - Northwood High School

Coach Kevin Cook - Tioga High School

Coach Andy Boone - Avoyelles High School

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Causey
BPSO looking for escaped inmate
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 3 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
On Friday, Sept. 15, Judge Patricia Koch ruled in favor of the five Alexandria City Council...
Judge rules in favor of Alexandria City Council in 2021-2022 city budget lawsuit
FILE PHOTO: Robbie G's
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria

Latest News

Boone
Avoyelles' Head Coach Andy Boone discuss his week four matchup
Tioga's Head Coach Kevin Cook discusses his week four matchup
Tioga's Head Coach Kevin Cook discuss his week four matchup
Northwood Lena's Head Coach Tommy Moore discusses his week four matchup
Northwood Lena's Head Coach Tommy Moore discuss his week four matchup
Marksville's Head Coach Jimmie Hillman discusses his week four matchup
Marksville's Head Coach Jimmie Hillman discuss his week four matchup