Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 4, discuss upcoming matchups

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Holy Savior Menard, nine central Louisiana high school football coaches participated in the Week 4 Cenla Presser. Each coach talked about the outcome of the Week 3 games and previewed their matchup heading into the next.

Coach Justin Charles - Holy Savior Menard

Coach Thomas Bachman - Alexandria Senior High School

Coach Dillon Barrett - Grant High School

Coach Ben McLaughlin - Buckeye High School

Coach James Dartez - Bolton High School

Coach Jimmie Hillman - Marksville High School

Coach Tommy Moore - Northwood High School

Coach Kevin Cook - Tioga High School

Coach Andy Boone - Avoyelles High School

