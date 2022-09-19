Whataburger in Leesville opens Monday morning

FILE: Whataburger sign
FILE: Whataburger sign(Source: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Whataburger is opening its doors in Leesville for the first time on Monday, Sept. 19, starting at 11 a.m.

The Leesville location is at 1309 S 5th Street.

Whataburger in Leesville will be open 24/7 for both dining room and drive-thru service. Other services such as delivery and online ordering will be available in the coming weeks.

