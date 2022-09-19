Liberty Arsenal shooting suspect’s sentencing date moved

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard set a new court date for the sentencing of Cliron Price, 22, of Alexandria, one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7, 2021, which killed the store’s owner, David Paul, and severely injured his brother, Michael Paul.

RELATED:

According to investigators, Price drove two of the other suspects in the case - Ramonte Jackson and Eric Dixon, Jr. to Baton Rouge after the shooting. He returned the next day with Dixon, Jr., who went and turned himself in. Price was involved in a police chase on May 10, 2021 in connection with the shooting, while law enforcement was conducting surveillance on him.

RELATED:

Price pleaded “guilty” on Sept. 30, 2021, to obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact, aggravated flight from an officer, and illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs. A separate charge of obstruction of justice was dismissed by the State at that hearing. On that same day, Judge Beard also granted the ROR of Price’s bond, allowing him to be released while awaiting his sentencing.

Price will now be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023. He was initially set to be sentenced Monday, but the court granted a defense motion for a continuance, which was submitted without objection by the State.

Price is represented by Phillip Robinson, with Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall for the prosecution.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.