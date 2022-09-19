Liberty Arsenal shooting suspect’s sentencing date moved

Cliron Price’s new sentencing set for Jan. 12, 2023
Cliron Price
Cliron Price(RPSO)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard set a new court date for the sentencing of Cliron Price, 22, of Alexandria, one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7, 2021, which killed the store’s owner, David Paul, and severely injured his brother, Michael Paul.

RELATED:

According to investigators, Price drove two of the other suspects in the case - Ramonte Jackson and Eric Dixon, Jr. to Baton Rouge after the shooting. He returned the next day with Dixon, Jr., who went and turned himself in. Price was involved in a police chase on May 10, 2021 in connection with the shooting, while law enforcement was conducting surveillance on him.

RELATED:

Price pleaded “guilty” on Sept. 30, 2021, to obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact, aggravated flight from an officer, and illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs. A separate charge of obstruction of justice was dismissed by the State at that hearing. On that same day, Judge Beard also granted the ROR of Price’s bond, allowing him to be released while awaiting his sentencing.

Price will now be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023. He was initially set to be sentenced Monday, but the court granted a defense motion for a continuance, which was submitted without objection by the State.

Price is represented by Phillip Robinson, with Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall for the prosecution.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Causey
BPSO looking for escaped inmate
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 3 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
On Friday, Sept. 15, Judge Patricia Koch ruled in favor of the five Alexandria City Council...
Judge rules in favor of Alexandria City Council in 2021-2022 city budget lawsuit
FILE PHOTO: Robbie G's
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria

Latest News

Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
9/19/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
9/19/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, domestic abuse
Alexandria International Airport
AEX to receive over $1 million from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act