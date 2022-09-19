Louisiana Treasury Department announces additional logger relief grants

Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program
Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program(Louisiana Treasury Department)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Treasury Department has announced another round of one-time grants from the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program.

The grants are an extension of the Main Street Recovery Program which aids industries impacted by the pandemic. $5 million has been set aside for the grants which will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 31, 2022, or whenever the money runs out.

Additional information can be found on the State Treasury Department’s website HERE.

