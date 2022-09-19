LSU student Allie Rice’s death ruled as homicide

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's office are ruling Allie Rice's death a homicide, saying she died from multiple gun-shot wounds.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office are ruling Allie Rice’s death a homicide, saying she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, investigators found her dead inside her vehicle near the railroad tracks on Government Street.

The Baton Rouge community still has a lot of questions, and some may now be uneasy about potentially stopping at that same location, where Rice was shot and killed Friday.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say if you are uneasy about what happened, there are alternate routes.

Police urge anyone with information regarding this case to please contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867

A gathering for Allie will be held at the Ourso Funeral Home located at 13533 Airline Hwy in Gonzales, La. from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Tuesday, September 20.

Visitation will resume at the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, located at 15208 Hwy 73 in Prairieville, La., on Wednesday, September 21, starting at 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am.

She will be laid to rest at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Prairieville, La.

Click here for more information.

RELATED STORIES
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Causey
BPSO looking for escaped inmate
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 3 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
On Friday, Sept. 15, Judge Patricia Koch ruled in favor of the five Alexandria City Council...
Judge rules in favor of Alexandria City Council in 2021-2022 city budget lawsuit
FILE PHOTO: Robbie G's
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria

Latest News

Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash
Jeremy Lewis wins cool play of the week
Jeremy Lewis wins cool play of the week
Leesville's Head Coach Robbie Causey in the studio
Leesville's Head Coach Robbie Causey in the studio
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Smart Med - TAVR
Smart Medicine: Understanding the TAVR procedure