Man gets life in prison for murder of woman found buried in his backyard, officials say

Phillip York, 56, will spend life in prison for the murder of 29-year-old Sarah Jane Willard.
Phillip York, 56, will spend life in prison for the murder of 29-year-old Sarah Jane Willard.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A Mississippi man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a Florida woman found buried in his backyard.

Phillip York, 56, was set to go to trial Monday but at the last minute decided to plead guilty, officials said.

York admitted to killing 29-year-old Sarah Jane Willard, who investigators say he met online. In February 2020, Willard was found buried in the backyard of York’s home in St. Martin. The state medical examiner said she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

York was charged with first-degree murder and possession of weapon by a convicted felon. While he was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge, he also received a 10-year sentence for the possession charge, which will run concurrent with the life sentence.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Causey
BPSO looking for escaped inmate
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 3 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
On Friday, Sept. 15, Judge Patricia Koch ruled in favor of the five Alexandria City Council...
Judge rules in favor of Alexandria City Council in 2021-2022 city budget lawsuit
FILE PHOTO: Robbie G's
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria

Latest News

FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse accompanied by her attorney,...
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
Liberty Arsenal shooting suspect’s sentencing date moved
DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices
DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices