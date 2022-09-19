Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash

(Credit: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish.

Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

