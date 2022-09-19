Newman vs Many named the MedExpress Week 4 Game of the Week

MANY, La. (KALB) - Newman versus Many. Should I say anymore?

When this matchup featuring two powerhouses in Louisiana was announced back in February, there was an instant buzz around the state as it will showcase some of the best talents in the state.

The number one rated player in Louisiana, Texas commit Arch Manning, and the Newman Greenies will travel to Many in Week 4 to take on four-star linebacker and USC commit Tackett Curtis and the Tigers.

However, the talent extends far past those two. Guys like Will Randle, Tylen Singleton and Joseph Cryer will be the reason Many, La will be packed Friday night.

Both teams are coming into the game 3-0. Newman is coming off of a thrilling come-from-behind victory in Week 3 against Benton 54-52. On the other side, Many has continued to power through tough competition to begin the year with a 35-3 win at home against Haughton.

