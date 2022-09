ALEXANDRIA, La. - Alan Younes, the Chief of Cardiology at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses the TAVR procedure, which stands for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, which refers to replacing the aortic valve in a non-invasive way.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.