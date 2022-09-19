Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Three Winner

Jeremy Lewis wins cool play of the week
By Elijah Nixon, Dylan Domangue and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) --Week Three is in the books for the high school football season.

And we have seen some of the best athletes in the area showing off their talent on the gridiron, but only one can win play of the week.

Bunkie’s Jeremy Lewis touchdown catch wins the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week.

