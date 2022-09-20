APD seeking missing juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Destiny Rowland, 16.

Destiny is about 5′2″ and weighs about 125 pounds. She may be in the Lower 3rd Street area.

If you have any information on Destiny’s location, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.