APD seeking missing juvenile

Destiny Rowland
Destiny Rowland(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Destiny Rowland, 16.

Destiny is about 5′2″ and weighs about 125 pounds. She may be in the Lower 3rd Street area.

If you have any information on Destiny’s location, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

