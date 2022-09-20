Aspiring BR model involved in VA crash that killed 2

An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized...
An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends on her 23rd birthday.(WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends on her 23rd birthday.

The crash happened on September 8, 2022, as a large group was driving in an RV through Virginia on their way to New York Fashion Week in New York City.

Their vehicle collided into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 66. The impact caused the RV to run off the interstate, through a guardrail, down an embankment, and into several trees, according to Virginia State Police.

A report from NBC4 in Washington contains aerial video showing debris strewn across the interstate following the collision.

RELATED LINK: https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/2-women-dead-rv-driver-charged-after-crash-on-i-66-in-virginia/3153674/

A report from NBC4 in Washington contains aerial video showing debris strewn across the...
A report from NBC4 in Washington contains aerial video showing debris strewn across the interstate following the collision.(NBC 4 in Washington)

Diamond Jonise, 23, of Baton Rouge, suffered fractures to her spine and pelvis along with multiple other injuries, according to her grandmother, Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle.

Jonise is a recent graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and a 2017 graduate of Scotlandville High School in Baton Rouge. She is also a member of the Mu Nu chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Marcelle, who traveled to Virginia to be with her granddaughter, says Jonise has undergone three surgeries for her multiple injuries.

The two women who died, both from Texas, were inside the same RV. Four others in the RV as well as the driver of the tractor-trailer all received minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the RV, a Texas man, was charged with reckless driving and driving without a valid license, police said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Jonise’s medical bills. Click here for those details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor driver killed in Sabine Parish crash
Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash
DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices
Gibson Elementary School posted a tribute after one of their students, identified as Izaiah,...
9-year-old boy killed, 15-year-old girl airlifted following ATV crash in Iberville Parish
On Friday, Sept. 15, Judge Patricia Koch ruled in favor of the five Alexandria City Council...
Judge rules in favor of Alexandria City Council in 2021-2022 city budget lawsuit

Latest News

Could Alexandria utility bills be higher this month?
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
9/20/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
9/20/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
A cement mixer truck overturned near the Curtis Coleman Bridge
Cement mixer flipped over near Curtis Coleman Bridge
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Cherokee Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-9/20/2022