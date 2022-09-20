Aspiring BR model involved in VA crash that killed 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends on her 23rd birthday.

The crash happened on September 8, 2022, as a large group was driving in an RV through Virginia on their way to New York Fashion Week in New York City.

Their vehicle collided into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 66. The impact caused the RV to run off the interstate, through a guardrail, down an embankment, and into several trees, according to Virginia State Police.

A report from NBC4 in Washington contains aerial video showing debris strewn across the interstate following the collision.

Diamond Jonise, 23, of Baton Rouge, suffered fractures to her spine and pelvis along with multiple other injuries, according to her grandmother, Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle.

Jonise is a recent graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and a 2017 graduate of Scotlandville High School in Baton Rouge. She is also a member of the Mu Nu chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Marcelle, who traveled to Virginia to be with her granddaughter, says Jonise has undergone three surgeries for her multiple injuries.

The two women who died, both from Texas, were inside the same RV. Four others in the RV as well as the driver of the tractor-trailer all received minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the RV, a Texas man, was charged with reckless driving and driving without a valid license, police said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Jonise’s medical bills. Click here for those details.

