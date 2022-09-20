Cement mixer flipped over near Curtis Coleman Bridge

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A cement mixer truck flipped over on the southbound lane of MacArthur Drive at the North Third Street intersection Tuesday morning. The intersection is near the foot of the Curtis Coleman Bridge.

The southbound lane is closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further information has been released at this time.

