Could Alexandria utility bills be higher this month?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Utility bills will once again be at the forefront of discussion at tonight’s Alexandria City Council meeting.

The council will be hearing a report from the administration on this month’s billing cycle, undercharges and estimated billing.

At last month’s state of the community address, Mayor Jeff Hall announced that utility customers should be back on their normal monthly billing cycle starting in September. This was the first time since May that accurate utility bills were sent after the city experienced a security breach in the computer systems.

In the meantime, customers were sent an estimated bill based on historic trends of utility use for this time of year. However, the mayor did say that most of the estimated bills that were sent out were likely lower than the actual utility use. This means customers could be charged extra on their bills to make up for the difference.

We will have more from the meeting later this evening.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.