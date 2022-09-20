Grant Cougars average 53 points per game

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars have been on a tear this year, scoring 159 points in three games with an average of 53 points per game.

We all saw the playmakers they had in Week 1. Kareem Gains went for three touchdowns in the first half against Montogomery. Last week against Marksville, we saw Eli Morrison have three touchdowns of his own in the first half. This offense has other stars, such as tight end Kenderrick Brew and quarterback Jackson Hedrick.

Head Coach Dillon Barrett knows what he has is special, with none of this coming as a surprise to him.

“I think it may come as a surprise to you guys, but we’ve seen it in practice,” said Barrett. “We know what we have offensively. It’s just who’s going to do it on any given Friday night?”

