Korri Thornton pleads to manslaughter after being granted new trial

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Sept. 19, Korri Thornton, 29 of Alexandria, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter for the June 10, 2018, shooting death of Dadrian Henderson in a parking lot on Henry Street in Alexandria, following the court’s granting of a new trial.

The new trial opportunity came as a result of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2020, where the court said any non-unanimous verdict was unconstitutional. However, that ruling would only apply to future cases and those still undergoing the appeals process, which was the case for Thornton.

In March 2020, Thornton was found guilty of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to life in prison without the benefits of parole, probation or suspension of sentence for the murder charge, plus 10 years for the possession charge, to be served concurrently.

Judge Mary Doggett granted a new trial for Thornton on Oct. 25, 2021.

However, before it could be heard by a jury, Thornton accepted a plea deal for the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Judge Doggett sentenced him to five years in prison at hard labor with credit for time served, beginning on the day of his arrest, which was June 22, 2018, through April 4, 2022. He is also currently serving a 10-year sentence for firearm possession of a felon for the initial arrest in 2018.

Thornton was represented in this case by defense attorney Christopher LaCour, with Brian Mosley acting as prosecution for the State.

