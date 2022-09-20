LCU offensive linemen have been a bright spot for the Wildcats

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats won their first game over the weekend, and they looked pretty good doing it.

The Wildcats struggled to put points on the board in the first two contests, but on Saturday, they exploded, scoring 40 points against Arizona Christian University.

One of the bright spots for this offense was the offensive line last week. Sal Palermo was only sacked two times, and running back Devin Briscoe had 17 rushes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. The big fellas have not played badly all year. Wildcat tight end Jacob Ganote said last week is something that they can build on.

“The offensive line has been extremely physical this year,” said Ganote. “Last year, we faced adversity, but it only made us stronger as a unit.”

The Wildcats will look for their second straight win on the road Saturday against Ottawa University Arizona.

