Many’s defense prepping to slow down Arch Manning, Newman Friday night

MANY, La. (KALB) - Newman versus Many will be worth the price of admission alone. However, when you match one of the best offenses in the state against one of the best defenses in the state, one will have to give.

The top-rated quarterback in the country, Texas commit Arch Manning, leads a high-powered Newman offense, averaging just under 44 points per game into this matchup. The Greenies are also coming off a thrilling come-from-behind shootout win against Benton 54-52 in Week 3.

However, Week 4 might be Newman’s toughest challenge going up against Many’s stout defense led by four-star USC commit Tackett Curtis. The Tigers have only allowed 13 points all year to opposing offenses and have only let a team score a touchdown once in 2022.

“He’s a really good player,” said Tackett Curtis on Arch. “He makes a ton of plays. I think they have a really good offense. They are real powerful in what they do, and they make a lot of explosive plays.”

Many’s coaching staff says Arch is as advertised and has not scouted many players with his type of play-making ability before.

“Arch is right up there with his uncles,” said Many Head Coach Jess Curtis. “Watching him on film, he looks like an Eli, or like a Peyton Manning, and I’m excited for him.”

Many has already sold 1,500 tickets for the game on Friday just on the first day.

Archie Manning, Arch’s grandfather and former quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, is also expected to be in attendance.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.