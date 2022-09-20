Many’s defense prepping to slow down Arch Manning, Newman Friday night

Many’s defense prepping to slow down Arch Manning, Newman Friday night
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (KALB) - Newman versus Many will be worth the price of admission alone. However, when you match one of the best offenses in the state against one of the best defenses in the state, one will have to give.

The top-rated quarterback in the country, Texas commit Arch Manning, leads a high-powered Newman offense, averaging just under 44 points per game into this matchup. The Greenies are also coming off a thrilling come-from-behind shootout win against Benton 54-52 in Week 3.

However, Week 4 might be Newman’s toughest challenge going up against Many’s stout defense led by four-star USC commit Tackett Curtis. The Tigers have only allowed 13 points all year to opposing offenses and have only let a team score a touchdown once in 2022.

“He’s a really good player,” said Tackett Curtis on Arch. “He makes a ton of plays. I think they have a really good offense. They are real powerful in what they do, and they make a lot of explosive plays.”

Many’s coaching staff says Arch is as advertised and has not scouted many players with his type of play-making ability before.

“Arch is right up there with his uncles,” said Many Head Coach Jess Curtis. “Watching him on film, he looks like an Eli, or like a Peyton Manning, and I’m excited for him.”

Many has already sold 1,500 tickets for the game on Friday just on the first day.

Archie Manning, Arch’s grandfather and former quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, is also expected to be in attendance.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Causey
BPSO looking for escaped inmate
On Friday, Sept. 15, Judge Patricia Koch ruled in favor of the five Alexandria City Council...
Judge rules in favor of Alexandria City Council in 2021-2022 city budget lawsuit
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 3 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

Latest News

Marksville Tigers in familiar territory after rough start to season
Marksville Tigers in familiar territory after rough start to season
Many’s defense prepping to slow down Arch Manning, Newman Friday night
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett strips the ball form New Orleans Saints...
Saints’ Allen disappointed by rash of late errors in Week 2