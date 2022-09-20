Marksville Tigers in familiar territory after rough start to season

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers lost their first three games of the year, losing to Avoyelles, Sacred Heart and Grant.

This is a similar start to what they had last year, starting 0-5 before finishing the season 3-8 with a playoff appearance.

This week they will have another tough task in front of them against an undefeated Tioga team, which has allowed just 19 points all year.

Despite starting an eighth grader at quarterback, first-year Head Coach Jimmie Hillman said that he is not looking for any excuses and wants to use these games as building blocks for district play.

