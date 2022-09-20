New restaurant options coming to Cenla

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Residents in Central Louisiana can look forward to some new options when it is time to eat as several new restaurants are popping up and expanding around town.

The first one is a name you are familiar with. Little Cakes with Big Attitude is excited to announce it is breaking ground on a second location on the Cottingham Expressway in Pineville, across from the new Raising Cane’s.

Owners Bridget Vaughn and Robyn Schwartz started selling cupcakes out of their homes 14 years ago and soon opened their first brick-and-mortar storefront location on Jackson Street.

After years of perfecting their craft, the two have decided to expand their services to customers on the other side of the river, putting residents in the Pineville and Tioga areas closer to their sweet treats. Both Robyn and Bridget said that without faith and family, none of this would have been possible.

“Very blessed, it’s been a very hard journey, very hard work, having full-time jobs, having a family. We are just super thankful for our customers. We couldn’t have done it without them. We couldn’t have done it without our faith, our families,” Vaughn said.

For residents and those working in Pineville, Front Yard Food Trucks is a grab-and-go food truck park located at 5233 Highway 28 East. The name stems from the fact that the park is literally located in the owner’s front yard.

The owners said their Czech heritage inspired them to create something that would bring people in the community together. It is a grab-and-go set-up and will offer eight stalls for the trucks and plenty of parking spaces for customers. Each month the park will offer new food and drink options, sometimes from new vendors and other times from existing vendors, changing up their menu options.

Co-owner Joel Koncinsky said eating is something we all have in common, and Front Yard Food Trucks aims to bridge that commonality with the art the food vendors are creating.

“The vendors don’t just provide the food, they provide something they’ve been working on, their craft, through a period of, a lot of times, 10 years to 20 years that they are going to serve the community,” Koncinsky said. “So we are really excited about them being able to share that with Highway 28 East and make what am I going to eat for lunch or dinner just a little bit easier. We know that people want to get in and get their breakfast, their lunch and their dinner and then get back to whatever they are going to do.”

Front Yard Food Truck Park is set to have their grand opening on October 1st.

We spoke with Scott Laliberte, the President of the Cenla chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association, about the boom in business.

“The restaurant industry is doing phenomenal in our community, and we are so excited about all these additions to Pineville and throughout Alexandria,” he said. “It just really adds some culture to our community.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.