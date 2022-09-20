Tractor driver killed in Sabine Parish crash

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man driving a tractor on U.S. 171 in Sabine Parish was killed in a crash on Sept. 19.

Louisiana State Police reports that Edwin G. Procell, 68, was driving his tractor north on U.S. 171 just south of Noble, La. around 1:20 p.m. LSP said he moved lanes, causing a passing 18-wheeler to collide with him from behind.

Procell sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.

