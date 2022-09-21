Avoyelles unveils new logo, 1st rebranding after 30 years

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A new branding campaign aims to show just how unique Avoyelles Parish is to our state. Officials say it was a long, tedious and interesting process but after 30 years, residents in Avoyelles Parish have a new logo to represent and promote the parish.

Avoyelles Parish sits in the center of our state. It is known for good food, hospitality, history and, of course, the Paragon Casino. The goal was to embody those traits in the design.

Wynne Waltman of the Graham Group led the process and shared that the attribute she focused on was Avoyelles’ location, which is in the heart of our state.

“The one thing Avoyelles can lay claim to that no one else can claim is they are the very center of Louisiana,” said Waltman. “So, we are going to use that as our hook to lay all these other attributes on. This logo really evokes that spirit, the friendliness and the fun of this area.”

Wilbert Carmouche, Executive Director of the Avoyelles Commission of Tourism, admits the process has been consuming but tells us he is satisfied knowing Avoyelles Parish will be promoted as the heart of Louisiana.

“We also validated through our assessor’s office that we are the center of Louisiana,” Carmouche told us. “We have the coordinates. So, it’s just a wonderful opportunity, a wonderful tool to market and promote Avoyelles Parish.”

For more information on the new branding campaign, you can visit the Avoyelles Commission of Tourism website.

