Battle tested: East Ascension, ASH square off in tough non-district contest in Week 4

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - While much of the focus in Week 4 will be on Newman versus Many, Cenla cannot also forget about another highly anticipated non-district matchup that pins East Ascension against ASH.

Don’t let the records fool you, as each team comes into Week 4 just 1-2, but look at the level of competition each school has played so far. ASH, during their first three weeks, opened up against Carencro, St. Thomas More and Nat Central while East Ascension scheduled Zachary, West Monroe and Destrehan.

ASH Coach Thomas Bachman said playing in playoff-like games early in the season pays off at the end of the year.

“With that comes confidence,” said Coach Bachman. “When you know what you’re supposed to do, when you can go do it and when people are throwing a bunch of looks at you, I think that’s the key for us as we get this thing going. The more ball some of these kids play, the more confident they’re going to become.”

Catch the highlights of East Ascension versus ASH and all the other action from around Cenla Friday night on the 5th Quarter on KALB.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.