Cottonport man arrested after traffic stop by K9 unit

Meet K9 Deputy “Max”. He understands the assignment. Max’s nose knows.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Cottonport has been accused of marijuana possession.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Dekareon Wells, 30, was arrested for the offense of possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute.

On Sept. 5, APSO’s new K9 unit was on patrol and conducted a traffic stop with Wells on Preston Street in Marksville. After a search of the vehicle, APSO said they discovered 42 bags of marijuana and three marijuana cigars/blunts.

Wells was booked into APSO DC-1 in Marksville. His bond was set at $25,000. He bonded out and was released that same day.

**All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

APSO’s newly established K9 Unit now has both a certified Narcotic Detection K9 and a K9 Tracker. In mid-August 2022, K9 Deputy “Max” and his handler became certified in narcotics detection. In April 2022, K9 Deputy “Queen” and her handler became certified in tracking. Max aided in the aforementioned arrest.

