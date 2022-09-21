Criminal justice professor discusses rash of crime across Louisiana

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the FBI, Louisiana led the nation in the number of homicides in 2020.

This year, New Orleans has been named the murder capital of the country. Just within the last two weeks, KSLA has covered at least eight shootings in Shreveport. Three of those shootings were fatal.

RECENT SHOOTINGS IN SHREVEPORT

“Something is going on, as far as the mindset of the citizens of United States, not just Louisiana, New Orleans, or Shreveport,” said criminal justice professor, Riley Young. “We’ve got to a point where everything is solved with shooting.”

Young says there’s a lack of accountability for people who commit crimes and a lack of respect for law enforcement. Though now-retired, Young says he served with Shreveport police for 23 years.

“Citizens still had a pretty good respect for law enforcement. That’s not the case anymore,” he said.

He says the issues with violence go beyond just law enforcement, and also, take local politicians and the community to solve the problem.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents in central Louisiana can look forward to some new options when it's time to eat as...
New restaurant options coming to Cenla
DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices
Meet K9 Deputy “Max”. He understands the assignment. Max’s nose knows.
Cottonport man arrested after traffic stop by K9 unit
Tractor driver killed in Sabine Parish crash
A cement mixer truck overturned near the Curtis Coleman Bridge
Cement mixer flipped over near Curtis Coleman Bridge

Latest News

Daveon McCullough leaves the Rapides Parish courthouse following a motions hearing on Sept. 21,...
Hearing set for March 2023 for man convicted in 1994 murder of Rita Rabalais
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
KALB’s Golden Shield Award
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Cherokee Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-9/21/2022