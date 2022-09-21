Heart of Louisiana: 1811 Kid Ory House

By Dave McNamara
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A more than 200-year-old house in LaPlace has an amazingly diverse history.

The 1811 House is the birthplace of an early jazz legend, trombonist Kid Ory. But it’s also the place where enslaved people earlier rebelled to gain their freedom on the grounds of the Andry Plantation.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor driver killed in Sabine Parish crash
DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices
Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash
A cement mixer truck overturned near the Curtis Coleman Bridge
Cement mixer flipped over near Curtis Coleman Bridge
Residents in central Louisiana can look forward to some new options when it's time to eat as...
New restaurant options coming to Cenla

Latest News

Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
Food Bank of Central Louisiana partners with libraries to feed kids in the summer
read
RPL Summer Reading Program
Bald eagle takes a dip in Bayou Castine
WATCH: Bald eagle takes a swim in Bayou Castine