LSU Police attempt to ID individual accused of vandalism at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are working to identify an individual believed to be responsible for vandalism.

According to police, a spray paint vandalism reportedly took place on Friday Sept. 9, the day before LSU’s first home football game.

Authorities say the individual allegedly spray painted Tiger Stadium and other monuments around the PMAC.

If you can identify the individual, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.