Authorities: False alarms being reported at schools statewide

Authorities investigating fake school shooting reports.
Authorities investigating fake school shooting reports.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - False reports of active shooters are being reported at some schools in Louisiana, authorities say.

Fake reports were made at DeRidder High, Leesville High, David Thibodaux Stem Academy in Lafayette, Neville High School in Monroe, Merryville High, Mansfield High, Jennings High, Lake Arthur High, and Rayne High School.

Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford said bogus reports are being made at schools across the state and that the alert they received at DeRidder High School was a false alarm.

“In reference to the alert released about the active school shooter reports. We have confirmed with the State that this is a state-wide active shooter hoax. We have law enforcement agents at all Beauregard Parish schools and are assessing and securing all campuses. All students are safe and the code blue is being removed and school is returning to its regular schedule and classes.”

Authorities in both Beauregard and Vernon responded to the schools out of precaution and say all is well.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet K9 Deputy “Max”. He understands the assignment. Max’s nose knows.
Cottonport man arrested after traffic stop by K9 unit
Residents in central Louisiana can look forward to some new options when it's time to eat as...
New restaurant options coming to Cenla
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
PSC questions Cleco on August billing issue, why CEO and President did not attend meeting
DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices

Latest News

Louisiana State Police
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools
LSU Tigers
NCAA infractions committee says LSU football program violated recruiting rules; hands down punishments
LDWF announces more dates for free fishing courses
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Cherokee Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-9/22/2022