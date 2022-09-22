Cenla native, ceramic artist returns home for short-term residency

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you’ve ever been to places in downtown Alexandria, like Tamp and Grind or the Tasting Room, you’ve probably noticed some unique ceramic mugs.

Those mugs were created by a Central Louisiana native whose talents and creations are making their way around the United States.

Ceramic artist Chris Pate spent the last 12 years working as a resident artist in Oregon before moving to the New Orleans area last year. That’s where he connected with an up-and-coming chef working on opening a new restaurant. Pate was eventually asked to create the restaurant’s dinnerware.

Pate is back home in Alexandria working on those creations and doing a short-term residency at River Oaks Square Arts Center.

“It feels great to be back home, like a full circle; feels really great to have like, you know, learn so much living in the northwest and then come back down here and share it,” Pate said.

Pate’s work can be found at River Oaks Square Arts Center. It will also be at the center’s annual Porch Sale event in December.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.