Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile

Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile.

LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.

That suspect was later identified as 57-year-old Randy Kennedy of Leesville. On Wednesday, LSP arrested Kennedy for computer aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and malfeasance in office.

Kennedy has been booked into the Vernon Parish Jail. LSP shared that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet K9 Deputy “Max”. He understands the assignment. Max’s nose knows.
Cottonport man arrested after traffic stop by K9 unit
Residents in central Louisiana can look forward to some new options when it's time to eat as...
New restaurant options coming to Cenla
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
PSC questions Cleco on August billing issue, why CEO and President did not attend meeting
“It’s going to be hard to try and pay those bills.” Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall warns most customers will receive higher utility bills

Latest News

AlexWinterFete 2022 is set to start on Dec. 8
City of Alexandria announces plans for AlexWinterFete 2022
Ceramics artist Chris Pate returns to Alexandria to work on a new project
Cenla native, ceramic artist returns home for short-term residency
Allie Rice
BRPD says ‘misinformation’ hurting Allie Rice murder probe, reward now at $37,500
Louisiana State Police
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools